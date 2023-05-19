The Week contest: Pet planes

This week's question: Wealthy dog and cat owners can now send their companions on chartered "pet jets," where they can enjoy prime cuts of meat and champagne flutes filled with treats. What would you name a first-class-only airline that caters to spoiled four-legged flyers?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pasta feature

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Pet planes" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 2 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 26. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.