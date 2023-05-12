Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Pasta feature

May 12, 2023

This week's question: Residents of a New Jersey town recently discovered a dumping ground of 500 pounds of rain-softened spaghetti, ziti, and elbow macaroni next to a creek. If this vast ridge of pasta were a geographical feature, what should it be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Beer slogan

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Pasta feature" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 26 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

