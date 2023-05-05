The Week contest: Beer slogan

This week's question: Belgian officials destroyed a shipment of Miller High Life beer because the slogan "Champagne of Beers" violates European Union laws requiring anything labeled "Champagne" to come from France's Champagne region. In seven or fewer words, come up with a new slogan Miller can grudgingly use that doesn't violate this rule.

