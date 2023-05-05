Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Beer slogan

Caviar bump and a shot of Miller High Life beer at a champagne bar.

Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
May 5, 2023

This week's question: Belgian officials destroyed a shipment of Miller High Life beer because the slogan "Champagne of Beers" violates European Union laws requiring anything labeled "Champagne" to come from France's Champagne region. In seven or fewer words, come up with a new slogan Miller can grudgingly use that doesn't violate this rule.

Skip advert

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Titanic house 

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Beer slogan" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 9. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 19 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 12. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The gender wars
a chalkboard with a list of gender pronouns.
Editor's letter

The gender wars

6 fabulous homes built in the 1970s
House
Feature

6 fabulous homes built in the 1970s

The Check-In: Cool pools for summer adventures
The Olakino pool area at Wailea Beach Resort - Marriott, Maui
Feature

The Check-In: Cool pools for summer adventures

The Week contest: Titanic house
A model of the Titanic.
Feature

The Week contest: Titanic house

Most Popular

Asteroid set to pass by Earth about as close as the moon
Asteroid near Earth.
fly by

Asteroid set to pass by Earth about as close as the moon

'Godfather of AI' quits Google to warn about his creation
AI experts warn of dangers to humanity
Artificial intelligence but real concerns

'Godfather of AI' quits Google to warn about his creation

Kamala Harris' first-term wins and losses
Kamala Harris, protestors, Mexico sign
In depth

Kamala Harris' first-term wins and losses