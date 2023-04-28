Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Titanic house

A model of the Titanic.

Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
April 28, 2023

This week's question: An Indian farmer has spent the past 13 years building a three-story, ship-shaped house modeled after the Titanic. What would you call a cinematic epic about his quest to make a live-in version of the doomed vessel?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Cave tourism

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Titanic house" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 2. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 12 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 5. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

6 spacious homes for house-proud dog owners
House
Feature

6 spacious homes for house-proud dog owners

The Check-In: Getting up close and personal with elephants, eco-friendly travel tips for Earth Day, and more
An elephant gets up close and personal with a vehicle.
Feature

The Check-In: Getting up close and personal with elephants, eco-friendly travel tips for Earth Day, and more

The Week contest: Cave tourism
Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos.
Feature

The Week contest: Cave tourism

The Week contest: Ice music
Ice carousel in Finland.
Feature

The Week contest: Ice music

Most Popular

Judge dismisses Devin Nunes' libel suit over 'true' undocumented labor report
Devin Nunes
Own Goal

Judge dismisses Devin Nunes' libel suit over 'true' undocumented labor report

Why Tucker Carlson was fired
Tucker Carlson
Behind the scenes

Why Tucker Carlson was fired

Ted Cruz describes Jan. 6 plot on new tape released by ex-Fox News producer
Ted Cruz
Roll the Tape

Ted Cruz describes Jan. 6 plot on new tape released by ex-Fox News producer