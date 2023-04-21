Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Cave tourism

Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos.

JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
April 21, 2023

This week's question: A 50-year-old Spanish adventurer spent 500 days alone in a cave and emerged claiming she loved the experience and "didn't want to come out." Come up with a name for a travel package for fellow solitude-seeking spelunkers.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Ice music

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Cave tourism" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 5 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

