The Week contest: Cave tourism

This week's question: A 50-year-old Spanish adventurer spent 500 days alone in a cave and emerged claiming she loved the experience and "didn't want to come out." Come up with a name for a travel package for fellow solitude-seeking spelunkers.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Ice music

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Cave tourism" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the May 5 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.