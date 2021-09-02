Far-right groups plan on attending D.C. rally to support accused Capitol rioters

Members of right-wing extremist groups are planning on attending a rally Sept. 18 in Washington, D.C., to show their support for the hundreds of people accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, people familiar with the matter told CBS News.

On right-wing message boards, members of groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are discussing the event, and intelligence picked up from these websites has been shared with Capitol Police leadership and the House sergeant at arms, CBS News reports. The extremists plan on using the event to demand "justice" for the hundreds of people accused of participating in the Capitol assault and charged with destruction of government property, conspiracy, and assaulting police officers.

Law enforcement officials estimate that between 300 and 500 people will attend the rally, and while some members of Congress have been invited to participate, a federal law enforcement source told CBS News, it's unclear if any will make an appearance.

Capitol Police will brief Congress on the matter next week, CBS News says, and they will discuss plans to secure the Capitol grounds during the event and whether they will put up a large perimeter fence. In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said his team is "closely monitoring Sept. 18 and we are planning accordingly. After Jan. 6, we made department-wide changes to the way we gather and share intelligence internally and externally. I am confident the work we are doing now will make sure our officers have what they need to keep everyone safe."