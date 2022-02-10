Liz Cheney talks Trump, the Constitution, and the Jan. 6 investigation in new WSJ op-ed

Jan. 6 committee member and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday released an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, assuring those who criticize the probe's Capitol riot investigation that their taunts and threats go in one ear and out the other.

Titled "The Jan. 6 Committee Won't Be Intimated," the op-ed begins with Cheney recounting the oath her great-great-grandfather made when he re-enlisted in the Union Army in 1863, the same oath that's been made by generations and generations of Americans since — the promise to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic."

Cheney then addressed former President Donald Trump's latest claims that former Vice President Mike Pence could have and should have overturned the results of the 2020 election.

"What Mr. Trump had insisted that Mr. Pence do on Jan. 6 was not only un-American, it was unconstitutional and illegal," Cheney wrote.

Finally, the representative turned her attention to the select committee investigating the Capitol riot, and its determination in getting to the bottom of what happened that day.

"Those who do not wish the truth of Jan. 6 to come out have predictably resorted to attacking the process — claiming it is tainted and political," Cheney said. "We are focused on facts, not rhetoric, and we will present those facts without exaggeration, no matter what criticism we face."

She concluded: "Every generation of Americans has fulfilled its duty to support and defend the Constitution. That responsibility now falls to us." Read the full op-ed at The Wall Street Journal.