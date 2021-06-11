Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: June 18, 2021

Issue: June 18, 2021

byThe Week Staff
June 11, 2021

CROSSWORD SOLUTION - JUNE 18, 2021 ISSUE

Puzzle.

The Week

SUDOKU SOLUTION - JUNE 18, 2021 ISSUE

Puzzle.

The Week

  • Magazine

Recommended

Puzzles: Printable Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: June 18, 2021
Puzzle.
Puzzles

Puzzles: Printable Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: June 18, 2021

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: June 11, 2021
crossword
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: June 11, 2021

Puzzles: Printable Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: June 11, 2021
Puzzle.
Puzzles

Puzzles: Printable Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: June 11, 2021

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: May 28, 2021
crossword
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: May 28, 2021

Most Popular

Harry and Meghan insist they asked queen about daughter's name
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
royal drama

Harry and Meghan insist they asked queen about daughter's name

IG: Police didn't clear Lafayette Park for Trump photo op
Donald Trump
the report

IG: Police didn't clear Lafayette Park for Trump photo op

Democrats' unemployment mistake
President Biden.
Picture of Ryan CooperRyan Cooper

Democrats' unemployment mistake