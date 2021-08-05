Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: August 13, 2021

Issue: August 13, 2021

byThe Week Staff
August 5, 2021

CROSSWORD SOLUTION - AUGUST 13, 2021 ISSUE

Puzzle.

The Week

SUDOKU SOLUTION - AUGUST 13, 2021 ISSUE

Puzzle.

The Week

  • Magazine

Recommended

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: August 13, 2021
Puzzle.
Puzzles

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: August 13, 2021

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: August 6, 2021
crossword
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: August 6, 2021

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: August 6, 2021
Puzzle.
Puzzles

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: August 6, 2021

The Week contest: Air fight
An airplane.
Feature

The Week contest: Air fight

Most Popular

Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House: 'Deeply vicious'?
Tom Brady, Joe Biden
Quotables

Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House: 'Deeply vicious'?

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'
COVID-19 vaccination.
the coronavirus crisis

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'

Arkansas governor admits he regrets law banning mask mandates
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
hindsight is 20/20

Arkansas governor admits he regrets law banning mask mandates