Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: October 29, 2021

Issue: October 29, 2021

byThe Week Staff
October 24, 2021

CROSSWORD SOLUTION - OCTOBER 29, 2021

Puzzle.

The Week

SUDOKU SOLUTION - OCTOBER 29, 2021

Puzzle.

The Week

