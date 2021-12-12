Are overdraft fees going to be a thing of the past?

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

Eliminating overdraft fees

Capital One is the biggest bank yet to eliminate overdraft fees, said Aaron Gregg in The Washington Post. The nation's sixth-largest retail bank announced last week it would stop penalizing customers "when their account balances dip below zero." The practice has come under scrutiny from regulators and advocates who have called it unnecessary and "exploitative." The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said last week it was considering "a range of regulatory interventions" to get big banks to stop "relying on junk fees" for revenue, citing research that said overdraft fees cost customers $15.4 billion in 2019. Some smaller banks, such as Ally, already use their lack of overdraft fees to attract customers.

The no-show economy

Job seekers are increasingly skipping scheduled interviews, or even not showing up for the first day of work, said Kathryn Vasel in CNN. "Ghosting isn't new to the job market — and it happens on both sides." But in this job market, applicants have the clear advantage. According to recruiting executive Josh Howarth, "ghosting started to increase at the end of last year and is now happening more than he's seen in his 20-plus years in the industry." Companies that have multiple open positions at a similar level are even being advised to hire 10 percent or 20 percent more people than they need, because some simply won't show up. Howarth says that part of the reason is that young candidates are not "comfortable saying no. It's easier for them to just go dark."

A glut of emergency savings