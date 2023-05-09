Tucker Carlson launching a 'new version' of his show on Twitter

Tucker Carlson is reviving his show on Twitter, saying on Tuesday that the social media platform is the only one left that allows "free speech."

In a video posted on Twitter, Carlson said a "new version of the show we've been doing for the last six-and-a-half years" will be "starting soon." Twitter, he added, "has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody's allowed here, and we think that's a good thing."

The former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight was ousted from Fox News in late April, after the network agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed against it by Dominion Voting Systems. Carlson was the top-rated host on Fox News, and Axios reported on Sunday that after it was announced Carlson was out, Newsmax, Rumble, and other right-wing outlets approached him about joining their teams.