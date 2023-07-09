Top BBC broadcaster suspended after allegedly paying teen for sexually explicit photos

A top presenter with the U.K.'s BBC has been suspended after allegations that he paid thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos of a teenager, the network said Sunday.

The broadcaster said it was investigating "a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances" surrounding the unnamed presenter, according to a statement obtained by The Associated Press. The BBC added that it was "working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps."

The country's publicly funded broadcaster has been thrown into turmoil as a result of the allegations, as British lawmakers have begun investigating the incident. The allegations were first reported this past Friday by U.K. tabloid The Sun, and claimed that the male presenter had paid a 17-year-old girl more than £35,000 ($45,000) over three years in exchange for sexually explicit photos of herself. The Sun cited the girl's mother, who told the tabloid her daughter had used the money to fund a crack cocaine habit.

While the age of consent in the U.K. is 16, it is illegal to possess sexually explicit images of people under 18.

The BBC said they were in touch with "external authorities," but did not specify any agencies. The broadcaster also admitted that they had been made away of the alleged situation this past May, and that they "have robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations." U.K. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer tweeted that she had "spoken to BBC Director General Tim Davie about the deeply concerning allegations involving one of its presenters. He has assured me the BBC is investigating swiftly and sensitively."

A number of top BBC presenters have already distanced themselves from the allegations. Gary Lineker, cited by Deadline as the BBC's highest-paid presenter, tweeted, "It's not me." Other BBC personalities have also denied their involvement.