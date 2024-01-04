'Darts embodies our true national values of irony, self-mockery and playfulness'

Luke Littler
Luke Littler, the 16-year-old from Cheshire who has taken the World Darts Championship by storm
Luke Littler was glorious in defeat, in a sport the snobs hate – what could be more British than that?

Zoe Williams in The Guardian

Most professional sports reward virtues such as athleticism, training and physical endurance, writes Zoe Williams in The Guardian. But darts is different. "The irony, self-mockery and playfulness of codifying a sport that requires skill but no exertion is probably as close to the embodiment of British values as many of us would be prepared to skate."

The Met needs to focus on cracking down on crime in the capital rather than investigating Israel

The Telegraph editorial board

An appeal by the Metropolitan Police to travellers arriving at London airports for witnesses to report alleged war crimes committed in Gaza has "caused serious concern among British Jews and threatens a diplomatic rift with Israel", said The Telegraph in its leader. While the Met must abide by international war crime warrants, "it is questionable whether it should be actively soliciting information in this way".

Nigel Farage terrifies the Tories, but the Lib Dems will win more seats

Paul Waugh on the i news site

"There are plenty of reasons to be sceptical about Reform UK’s chances of political progress in 2024," writes Paul Waugh on the i news site. Nigel Farage "may be the only figure who could make Reform UK a real threat", but for him "the ultimate prize may be a Tory wipeout followed by a begging plea to rejoin them and help rescue them from opposition".

The propaganda that damned Ukraine

Chas Freeman Jr. on UnHerd

The "propaganda machines" in the West have "worked overtime to ensure that we take passionate sides, believe what we want to believe, and condemn anyone who questions the narrative we have internalised" in Ukraine, writes retired US diplomat Chas Freeman Jr. on UnHerd. "The consequences for all have been dire."

