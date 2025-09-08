How to see more of The Week's stories on Google search

Want to see more of The Week's stories when you search for a topic on Google?

You can now add The Week as a preferred source for news with just a few clicks. Add us as a preferred source and you will see more articles from The Week in the Top Stories section of Google when you search for something that we have written about.

Make The Week a preferred source

Click the window above to add The Week as a trusted source on Google. (Image credit: Google)

Google has made choosing preferred sources easy. You can click here to add The Week as a preferred source and then check the box next to The Week to make us a trusted and preferred source. You can also choose us by clicking the box on the right and then choosing The Week.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Here's what it looks like after the box is checked:

(Image credit: Google)

Done! That's all you have to do. Google may experiment with where it displays your preferred sources but you can expect them to look something like this:

(Image credit: Google)

What are Top Stories?

Top Stories are a Google feature designed to surface timely articles about newsworthy topics and people. Here is a one example of what a Top Stories box looked like after searching for "Donald Trump":

(Image credit: Google)

Another way to choose preferred sources

You can add also add preferred sources directly from a Google Top Stories box. Click the icon next to the words "Top Stories" to open up the preferred sources window:

(Image credit: Google)

Here is what it looks like on a mobile device:

(Image credit: Google)

The easiest way is to click here and add The Week as a preferred source on Google. You can add as many preferred sources as you like.

You can read more about preferred sources directly from Google here. The feature is currently available in the United States and India but may expand to other countries.