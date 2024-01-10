'The King must ditch his continued loyalty to disgraced Prince Andrew'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
It's time the King distanced himself from Prince Andrew
Alexander Larman in The Spectator
With more "embarrassing" revelations about Prince Andrew from the Epstein files, King Charles's "continued loyalty to his disgraced younger brother" is an area in which he "deserves criticism", says Alexander Larman in The Spectator. If he hopes to protect his reputation in the "extended honeymoon" of public opinion he is enjoying, the King must cut ties with the Duke of York "both publicly and privately".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Paula Vennells has become a scapegoat
Simon Kelner on the i news site
Paula Vennells's decision to return her CBE for services to the Post Office amid ongoing scandal is "nothing but a sideshow", writes Simon Kelner on the i news site. While she "has to shoulder much of the blame for this institutional disgrace", Vennells is only the "symbolic face of corporate heartlessness".
A regional war in the Middle East is already happening
The National editorial board
People are "rightly concerned" about the concept of escalating violence in the nations that surround Israel, says The National's editorial board, but "regional conflict is already under way" with Israel responsible for the "lion's share of cross-border attacks". But other forces should not be let "off the hook" as Hamas and Hezbollah are clearly "unconcerned" about the impact of their actions on civilians.
Republicans aren't talking to Gen Z voters. If they were, they’d be tackling these issues
Sara Pequeño for USA Today
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are fighting "for the attention of the nation" in TV appearances this evening, says Sara Pequeño for USA Today. But if any of them hope to secure the White House, the party must "get more moderate".
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.