'The King must ditch his continued loyalty to disgraced Prince Andrew'

It's time the King distanced himself from Prince Andrew

Alexander Larman in The Spectator

With more "embarrassing" revelations about Prince Andrew from the Epstein files, King Charles's "continued loyalty to his disgraced younger brother" is an area in which he "deserves criticism", says Alexander Larman in The Spectator. If he hopes to protect his reputation in the "extended honeymoon" of public opinion he is enjoying, the King must cut ties with the Duke of York "both publicly and privately".

Paula Vennells has become a scapegoat

Simon Kelner on the i news site

Paula Vennells's decision to return her CBE for services to the Post Office amid ongoing scandal is "nothing but a sideshow", writes Simon Kelner on the i news site. While she "has to shoulder much of the blame for this institutional disgrace", Vennells is only the "symbolic face of corporate heartlessness".

A regional war in the Middle East is already happening

The National editorial board

People are "rightly concerned" about the concept of escalating violence in the nations that surround Israel, says The National's editorial board, but "regional conflict is already under way" with Israel responsible for the "lion's share of cross-border attacks". But other forces should not be let "off the hook" as Hamas and Hezbollah are clearly "unconcerned" about the impact of their actions on civilians.

Republicans aren't talking to Gen Z voters. If they were, they’d be tackling these issues

Sara Pequeño for USA Today

Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are fighting "for the attention of the nation" in TV appearances this evening, says Sara Pequeño for USA Today. But if any of them hope to secure the White House, the party must "get more moderate".

