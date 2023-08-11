Are meal kits worth it?

From HelloFresh to Blue Apron, meal kit subscription services have been popular for a while now. These kits allow you to order all of the preportioned ingredients for a quick easy-to-make meal straight to your doorstep, so you get the benefit of home-cooked food alongside the convenience of skipping grocery shopping and measuring.

According to Nerdwallet, meal kit companies often offer "dramatic discounts on their plans for new customers, including dozens of free meals, or over 50% off the full price for first-time subscribers." But after that promotional period is up, you may be left wondering: Are meal kit subscriptions worth the full cost?

How does the cost of meal kits compare to buying groceries?

In comparison to even the least expensive meal kit service out there, the cost of grocery shopping is a little bit less, per CNET, which based its calculations on an estimated cost of $5 to $6 per serving with the meal kit service EveryPlate, considered the "cheapest meal kit service." CNET "priced out the expense of two meals from the service against the cost of groceries needed to make the exact same two recipes." The result: "The difference was about a buck and probably closer to even if you factor in the gas needed to get to the store."

That said, the cost per serving for EveryPlate meals for two was higher than it was for meals for four, at $7.48 per serving compared to $6.50 for four people. Groceries bought at the store, meanwhile, came out to $5.44 per serving, according to CNET.

It's worth underscoring that this is a comparison of one of the cheaper meal kit services. As reported by Nerdwallet, "Excluding promotions, meals generally run between $6 to $12 per serving, putting the cost on par with some takeout options." And meal kits generally don't cover every meal per week, instead usually including four to six meals, and as such, "customers still need to grocery shop for their two other daily meals," which is worth factoring into the overall cost comparison.