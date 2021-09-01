NBC News' Geoff Bennett gets choked up reading Elijah McClain's 'haunting and tragic' last words

NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett had an emotional moment on MSNBC Wednesday, as he read out loud the last words of Elijah McClain, who died following a 2019 encounter with police in Aurora, Colorado. Earlier Wednesday, the Colorado attorney general announced an indictment against three police officers and two paramedics connected to McClain's death.

Bennett's voice shook while he shared the "haunting and tragic" remarks on air, adding "If Elijah McClain isn't safe, who is?"

Watch the powerful clip below: