Speed Reads
'they continue to live in fear'

Joe Manchin slams Republicans opposed to Jan. 6 commission: 'No excuse'

Joe Manchin

Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images

byBrendan Morrow
May 27, 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is calling out Republicans, especially Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), opposed to creating a Capitol riot commission. 

The senator in a new statement on Thursday criticized Republicans who have come out against a bill to create a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The GOP is on track to block the legislation, and the only three Republicans who have said they support advancing it are Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), CNN reports. Democrats would need 10 Republicans on board. 

"There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against this commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for," Manchin said. "McConnell has made this his political position, thinking it will help his 2022 elections. They do not believe the truth will set you free, so they continue to live in fear."

Manchin previously told Politico that it was "so disheartening" to see Republicans oppose the Capitol riot commission bill, which McConnell has argued is "slanted and unbalanced." McConnell also said Thursday that he doesn't believe the "additional, extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing."

This was a "significant statement" by Manchin, NBC News' Sahil Kapur wrote, noting he's the "main obstacle between Democratic leaders and a 51-vote Senate." The question, though, was still whether Manchin would "blow up the filibuster if he thinks this is inexcusable," Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman wrote

But Manchin has said in the past he would oppose doing so, and asked about if he would "gut" the filibuster on Thursday, he told CNN, "I'm not ready to destroy our government. I'm not ready to destroy our government, no." 

