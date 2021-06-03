Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is under FBI investigation

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is being investigated by the FBI, The Washington Post reports

The FBI is investigating DeJoy "in connection with campaign fundraising activity involving his former business," according to the Post. Agents have reportedly been interviewing current and former employees of DeJoy and the business, and they've also reportedly issued him a subpoena.

A spokesperson for DeJoy, Mark Corallo, confirmed the probe in a statement to the Post but denied that he has "knowingly" violated any laws.

"Mr. DeJoy has learned that the Department of Justice is investigating campaign contributions made by employees who worked for him when he was in the private sector," Corallo said. "He has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them."

The Post has reported that employees at DeJoy's former company, New Breed Logistics, have alleged they were pressured to "attend political fundraisers or make contributions to Republican candidates, and then were paid back through bonuses." DeJoy's spokesperson previously told the Post he wasn't aware of employees feeling pressured to make donations and that he "believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations." Read more at The Washington Post.