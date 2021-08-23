Jesse Jackson and wife 'responding positively' to treatment amid COVID-19 hospitalization

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatment after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Saturday announced that the civil rights leader and his wife, Jacqueline, had been hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after they tested positive for COVID-19, and their family provided an update on their condition on Sunday, per NBC News.

"Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatment," their son Jonathan Jackson said.

Rev. Al Sharpton also said Monday that he spoke with Jackson the night prior and that "he and Mrs. Jackson are resting and following the doctor's instructions as they both are still hospitalized." Sharpton added, "They're grateful for our continued prayers."

Jackson had previously been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "no vaccines are 100 percent effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people," and "there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19." The "vast majority of vaccinated people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are likely to be older adults or those who have weakened immune systems," The New York Times writes.

"We ask that you continue to pray for the full recovery of our parents," Jonathan Jackson told the Associated Press. "We will continue to update you on a regular basis."