Number of Americans left in Afghanistan is in the 'very low hundreds,' says Gen. McKenzie

As the Pentagon on Monday announced the official end to the 20-year war in Afghanistan, Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie confirmed that although the "vast majority" of Americans in Afghanistan were evacuated, some were in fact left behind.

"There's a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure," said McKenzie. "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out." McKenzie added that staying another 10 days wouldn't have changed the outcome.

That said, Mckenzie added that the State Department is going to work "very hard" to get those that are left — a number he believes to be in the "very low hundreds" — out of the country, writes ABC News' Conor Finnegan. Those who want to leave will still have the opportunity to.

Although the military phase of the mission in Afghanistan has ended, "the diplomatic sequel to that will now begin," said McKenzie. "Our desire to bring these people out remains as intense as it was before. The weapons have just shifted ... from the military realm to the diplomatic realm."