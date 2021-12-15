Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69.

According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her great-grandmother's name as her pen name, stylizing it in lowercase letters to emphasize the "substance of the books, not who I am," she said.

Oh my heart. bell hooks. May she rest in power. Her loss is incalculable. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 15, 2021

The passing of bell hooks hurts, deeply. At the same time, as a human being I feel so grateful she gave humanity so many gifts. AIN’T I A WOMAN: BLACK WOMEN AND FEMINISM is one of her many classics. And ALL ABOUT LOVE changed me. Thank you, bell hooks. Rest in our love. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/lXnAlaZpng — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) December 15, 2021

Just FYI Black Women are NOT okay today. This loss is hitting us hard. bell hooks was an entry point to radical thinking for so many of us - I remember discovering her in high school and it completely shifted my understanding of the world. — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) December 15, 2021

Few have changed feminism — or the world — like Bell Hooks. https://t.co/Xffpjx1sbB — them. (@them) December 15, 2021

She leaves behind a storied career and a dedicated fanbase, having released over 40 books on topics like "race, gender, and class — and the connection between all three," reports The Independent.