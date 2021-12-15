Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

byBrigid Kennedy
Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69.

According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her great-grandmother's name as her pen name, stylizing it in lowercase letters to emphasize the "substance of the books, not who I am," she said.

She leaves behind a storied career and a dedicated fanbase, having released over 40 books on topics like "race, gender, and class — and the connection between all three," reports The Independent.