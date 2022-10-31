Former House GOP leader endorses Democrat in Oklahoma gubernatorial race

With the Oklahoma governor's race tightening, a former Republican congressman is stepping up to make an endorsement — but not of the GOP candidate.

Former Rep. J.C. Watts, who served in Congress from 1995 to 2003 and spent four years as chairman of the House Republican Conference, appears in a new ad supporting Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister.

It was the "honor of a lifetime" to represent Oklahoma in Congress, Watts says, adding, "I was a Republican then, and I am a Republican now, and friends, I'm voting for Joy Hofmeister. All the scandal and corruption is too much. Joy is a woman of faith and integrity. She'll always put Oklahoma first. I know Joy personally. I trust her, and you can, too."

Hofmeister is running against Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), who is serving his first term. Hofmeister is the Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, and was a Republican before switching parties in order to challenge Stitt, The Washington Post reports.