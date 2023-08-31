3 ways to tackle your credit card balance

In the second quarter of 2023, credit card debt among Americans topped $1 trillion. Further, ​​​​​​card balances "were more than 16% higher in the second three months of this year compared with a year earlier," according to The New York Times, suggesting this is a mounting problem in the U.S.

Between inflation driving up prices and steep average credit card annual percentage rates (APR) compounding existing balances, credit card debt can quickly begin to feel like an overwhelming problem that's spiraling out of your control. Before your head starts to spin, know that there are ways you can start chipping away at your credit card balance and, hopefully someday soon, wave goodbye to this debt burden.

1. Try the debt avalanche or debt snowball method

Two commonly championed approaches to paying down debt are the debt avalanche method and the debt snowball method. With the avalanche approach, you "focus payments on high-interest debts first, while making the minimum payments on the rest of your accounts," Bankrate stated. As soon as you pay off the balance on your account with the highest rate, you move your focus to the account with the second-highest rate and so on, until your debt is paid off in full. It might feel intimidating and possibly demotivating to start with your highest-interest account if it also happens to have a sizable balance, but the debt avalanche's major upside is the "possibility of saving on interest charges," per Bankrate.

When you apply via our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The debt snowball method, on the other hand, supports the momentum of motivation, as you'll "likely see progress quickly," according to Bankrate. With this strategy, you first focus on paying down the account with the lowest balance while maintaining minimum payments on your other accounts. Once you've paid off that lowest account balance, you'll move to the next lowest balance and then the next, until your balances have disappeared. The downside of the snowball approach is that it doesn't consider interest. "If your larger debts are also the ones with the highest interest rates, you may pay more in interest using the snowball method than you would with another debt-repayment strategy," according to Bankrate.

2. Consider consolidating your debt

Another option for getting your credit card balances under control is to consolidate your debt. This means you'll combine all of your existing debt into a single monthly payment, potentially with a lower interest rate. And unlike the aforementioned snowball and avalanche strategies, this approach "doesn't require any strategizing," per Credit Karma.