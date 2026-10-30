Autumn Budget 2026: what the fiscal update means for your finances

From savings to energy bills, the announcement will have a direct impact on millions

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Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey holding the traditional red budget box outside 11 Downing Street
Chancellor John Healey promised to offer ‘breathing space’ for many families dealing with the cost of living
(Image credit: Rasid Necati Aslim / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Chancellor John Healey delivered the Autumn Budget this week, promising “breathing space now and fresh hope for the future”. In his first fiscal update, Healey said it would be a “Budget for the worker, the sole trader, the parent at the school gate”.

But for some groups it was not good news, with income tax thresholds remaining frozen, ultimately “scooping more money out of pay packets”, said the BBC.

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Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 

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