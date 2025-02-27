Everything you need to know about your P60

As the tax year end approaches, a P60 could be an essential document from HMRC

HMRC letter
A P60 essentially functions as a tax receipt from HMRC
(Image credit: Getty Images/Peter Dazeley)
By
published

As the end of the tax year approaches, an important document could be coming to your letterbox or inbox: your P60.

Issued by employers to their staff, a P60 is like "a receipt given to you by HMRC", said Unbiased, showing everything you have earned and how much tax you have paid in the past tax year.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Marc Shoffman, The Week UK

Marc Shoffman is an NCTJ-qualified award-winning freelance journalist, specialising in business, property and personal finance. He has a BA in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and a master’s in financial journalism from City University, London. His career began at FT Business trade publication Financial Adviser, during the 2008 banking crash. In 2013, he moved to MailOnline’s personal finance section This is Money, where he covered topics ranging from mortgages and pensions to investments and even a bit of Bitcoin. Since going freelance in 2016, his work has appeared in MoneyWeek, The Times, The Mail on Sunday and on the i news site. 

Latest