How to earn extra cash for Christmas

From presents to pigs in blankets, there are plenty of costs when it comes to Christmas.

The average UK household spent £1,811.70 on Christmas last year, according to Money Super Market. This is around 80% of a typical monthly salary.

You don't have to try to "justify frivolous spending" over the holiday period, said Wealthify, "especially with the high cost of living".

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Rather there are ways to "boost your budget" so you can enjoy the festive celebrations, said The Sun.

Earn cash as Father Christmas

Shops and party organisers across the country will soon be looking for adults to play "every child's hero" for this time of year – Santa, said Money Magpie.

You could earn up to £15 per hour by dressing up as Father Christmas or one of his elves, which could "make money and make a few children's Christmas this year".

For those interested in embracing the silly side of the season, it is best to check for roles on job adverts online or go through agencies such as the Ministry of Fun.

Sell or rent items

From old mobile phones to clothes that no longer fit, said The Sun, you could be "sitting on hundreds of pounds worth of stuff that you don't even use".

Websites such as Vinted and Depop are "becoming increasingly popular" or you can sell items on eBay, while some companies will "buy anything" such as gold jewellery or CDs.

HMRC also lets you earn up to £1,000 from selling items online tax-free.

Use cashback websites

If you are buying gifts or services online, using a cashback website such as Quidco or Top Cashback can earn you hundreds of pounds.

All you need to do is set up an online account and click through from the websites, where "sums range from pennies for groceries to more than £100 for some mobile or broadband contracts", said Money Saving Expert.

Pet-sitting

Many families will travel during the holiday season, said Care, which may mean they need pet-sitting support for their "furry friend".

Animal lovers can set up a profile on websites such as Cat in a Flat or Rover, which can make the process easier.

You can set your own hours and pay, with some pet-sitters earning up to £50 or more per day, said Save The Student!, plus you get a "nice little bonus" of spending time with your favourite animals.

Switch bank account

You can make more than £100 with "little effort", said The Sun, by switching your bank account.

Lloyds Bank is currently offering new customers £200 cashback to switch their current account or you could receive £175 by moving to First Direct, which also provides access to a 7% regular saver account and free overdraft.

Earn while you scroll

Data companies such as Nielsen and MobileXpression will pay rewards such as Amazon gift cards just to monitor how you use your phone.

The brands can't access things like your photos, messages or contacts, said The Mirror, but they want to understand your phone usage "in terms of which apps, the time spent on them, and when you use them".

Other websites such as Swagbucks will pay you to play or test online games. The payouts are small, said The Mirror, "but over time, they'll quickly add up".

Even if you are struggling financially, remember the most important spending this season, said Wealthify, "is the time spent with your loved ones".