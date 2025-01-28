Storm Éowyn: your rights when it comes to home insurance claims

Homeowners are counting the cost of the latest storm to hit the UK, with insurers expecting an increase in claims for damage to properties.

Storm Éowyn brought weather warnings last week with "very strong winds and heavy rain" in parts of the UK, said the Met Office. Gusts of 100mph were recorded in Drumalbin in Scotland – the highest wind speed since the Met Office started naming storms in 2015.

After the "fierce impact" of Storm Éowyn, said Yahoo News, more weather warnings have been issued regarding Storm Herminia, which is "set to bring more flooding and transport disruption".

Train delays and cancellations are predicted and most rail companies offer an "automatic compensation service", said the BBC, although a claim still needs to be made.

But beyond the travel hassle, the "howling winds and torrential rain" can also cause "serious damage to our homes", said MoneySuperMarket.

Is storm damage covered by home insurance?

Storms and extreme weather can cause damage such as "broken roofs, frozen pipes, falling trees and loss of power", said Which? Insurers may pay out for "cleaning up and repairing your property", replacing contents or even temporary accommodation.

Trade body the Association of British Insurers has said firms will be "ready to help and support" policyholders in the wake of Storm Éowyn. This is because insurance is there to protect you "when the worst happens", said MoneySavingExpert, but what’s included as standard "can vary between policies".

Storm and wind damage is "usually covered" in most policies, said Go.Compare, but weather damage to fences and gates is "usually excluded", as is "any damage caused as a result of wear and tear or negligence".

Can insurers reject a storm damage claim?

There are a few caveats when making a claim, said Which? You may not be covered if the damage is a result of "general wear and tear" such as if water enters your home through a poorly maintained roof.

Insurers will want evidence of damage as well, said MoneySuperMarket, "to prove that the damage wasn't pre-existing due to wear and tear". This distinction is "crucial" in determining the validity of your claim.

You may even need accidental damage coverage for some claims such as water damage from a leaking roof. Standard policies may not cover this, "leaving you to foot the bill for repairs".

There is also a "storm damage definition", said MoneyWeek, that insurers can use to reject claims, known as the "55mph rule".

A storm is only "technically declared" when there are wind speeds with gusts of at least 48 knots or 55mph where you live. So an insurer may reject your claim if its data shows the wind speed where you lived was "below the 55mph definition".

What happens if an insurer rejects your claim?

Claims are usually rejected and complaints arise due to dispute over "what a storm actually is", said the Financial Ombudsman Service, and "whether the damage was caused by a storm".

Your insurer has eight weeks to deal with a complaint and you can then complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service if you are unhappy.

A Financial Ombudsman Service spokesperson told MoneyWeek: "During these difficult times, we expect insurers to treat consumers fairly and settle claims without unnecessary delays".

The spokesperson said getting a "fair answer" on a claim dispute is "free and easy".