In Pictures

The week’s best photos

Falling flowers, a surfer in silhouette, and more

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Poppies fall around an Armed Forces of Malta soldier guarding the War Memorial cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Floriana, Malta

Poppies fall around an Armed Forces of Malta soldier guarding the War Memorial cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Floriana, Malta

(Image credit: Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters)

Senegal&#039;s Ibrahima Sarr and Ablaye Diouf warm up ahead of their wrestling matches during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Saly, Senegal

Senegal's Ibrahima Sarr and Ablaye Diouf warm up ahead of their wrestling matches during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Saly, Senegal

(Image credit: Marie Ruwet / AFP / Getty Images)

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Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.

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