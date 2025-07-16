The Retrievals, series two: 'essential listening'

The second instalment of this hard-hitting podcast delves into the 'appallingly common injustice' of women having C-sections without pain relief

Pregnant woman in hospital gown holding bump
The tale unfolds like a 'medical drama'
(Image credit: Tetra Images / Alamy)
By
published

The first instalment of "The Retrievals" was a "tough listen", said Miranda Sawyer in The Observer. It explored a scandal at the Yale Fertility Center where a nurse with an addiction had been stealing drugs, leaving women to have medical operations with no pain relief. "They said that they were in agony, but no one believed them."

Season two takes the central issue of women's pain being ignored and "discovers it somewhere else: childbirth". Susan Burton ("careful, calm") is back for the second instalment. This time, the reporter tells the story of Clara Hochhauser, a birth nurse at the University of Illinois Hospital who is pregnant with twins. When she goes in to have her babies, she ends up undergoing an emergency caesarean. But the anaesthetist failed to administer the proper painkillers and, despite her screams of pain, she was forced to feel everything.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸