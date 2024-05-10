The Week Unwrapped: will the US end child marriage?

Why some states have no lower limit on marriage age, plus Black maternal health and the price of olive oil

Activists in wedding dresses march against child marriage at a protest in Boston, Massachusetts in 2021
Activists, including child marriage survivors, campaign against child marriage at a march in Boston, Massachusetts in 2021
(Image credit: Joseph Prezioso /AFP via Getty Images)

Each year tens of thousands of children, some as young as 10, are married in a handful of American states, including California, which have no lower age limit for marriage. Most of these weddings involve a young girl marrying a man who is over 18. Will a new campaign bring the practice to an end? Plus: we talk about Black maternal health and the price of olive oil.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Unwrapped Fake News Marriage Women's Health Racism
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸