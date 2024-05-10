The Week Unwrapped: will the US end child marriage?
Why some states have no lower limit on marriage age, plus Black maternal health and the price of olive oil
Each year tens of thousands of children, some as young as 10, are married in a handful of American states, including California, which have no lower age limit for marriage. Most of these weddings involve a young girl marrying a man who is over 18. Will a new campaign bring the practice to an end? Plus: we talk about Black maternal health and the price of olive oil.
On each episode of The Week Unwrapped, Olly Mann and writers and editors from The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. Each proposes what they think is the real news of the week – not the story getting all the headlines right now, but the one with deeper consequences for all our lives.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
