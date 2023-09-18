The Week Unwrapped: Pint pricing, climate wisdom and centrism

Should pubs charge more at peak times? What can Indigenous cultures teach the West about climate change? And are we disagreeing too agreeably?

By The Week Staff
published

Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. With Sorcha Bradley, Jess Hullinger and Jamie Timson.

You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:

In this week’s episode, we discuss:

Peak pub pricing

The UK's largest pub chain, Stonegate Group, has introduced "dynamic pricing" in 800 of its 4,000 pubs and bars. It means that during peak hours, such as evenings and weekends, its pubs will charge about 20p more per pint. The group says the price increase is to cover increasing operation costs, and they will offer cheaper deals at quieter hours. Is dynamic pricing the solution to keeping our beloved British pubs afloat, or will punters end up priced out?

Indigenous climate knowledge

Ancient wisdom may not be the most obvious resource for a government-funded climate research body, but the US National Science Foundation has said it will spend $30 million incorporating Indigenous knowledge into its approach to finding solutions for to “the urgent and interconnected challenges of climate change, cultural places, and food security”. Is this just window-dressing, or a serious attempt to broaden scientific horizons? 

Centrist podcasts

From Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart to Ed Balls and George Osborne centrist podcasts are on the rise, promising agreeable disagreements and a salve for the wounds in our polarised society. But what makes them so popular? And could they actually be doing more harm than good?

The Week Staff
