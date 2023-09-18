The Week Unwrapped: Pint pricing, climate wisdom and centrism

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. With Sorcha Bradley, Jess Hullinger and Jamie Timson.

You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:

In this week’s episode, we discuss:

Peak pub pricing

The UK's largest pub chain, Stonegate Group, has introduced "dynamic pricing" in 800 of its 4,000 pubs and bars. It means that during peak hours, such as evenings and weekends, its pubs will charge about 20p more per pint. The group says the price increase is to cover increasing operation costs, and they will offer cheaper deals at quieter hours. Is dynamic pricing the solution to keeping our beloved British pubs afloat, or will punters end up priced out?

Indigenous climate knowledge

Ancient wisdom may not be the most obvious resource for a government-funded climate research body, but the US National Science Foundation has said it will spend $30 million incorporating Indigenous knowledge into its approach to finding solutions for to “the urgent and interconnected challenges of climate change, cultural places, and food security”. Is this just window-dressing, or a serious attempt to broaden scientific horizons?

Centrist podcasts

From Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart to Ed Balls and George Osborne centrist podcasts are on the rise, promising agreeable disagreements and a salve for the wounds in our polarised society. But what makes them so popular? And could they actually be doing more harm than good?