5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's mounting crises

Artists take on infrastructure infighting, the migrant surge, and more

byThe Week Staff
September 26, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Dick Wright | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Untie the world!

John Deering | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

