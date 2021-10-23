Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

5 riotously funny cartoons about Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress charge

Artists take on his Jan. 6 decision, his flouting of norms, and more

byThe Week Staff
October 23, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Steve Sack | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2021 Claytoonz

Political Cartoon.

Bruce Plante | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

R.J. Matson | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire

Recommended

Most Popular

Manchin clarifies he offered to become an independent if it helped Democrats
Joe Manchin.
he said, he said

Manchin clarifies he offered to become an independent if it helped Democrats

Archaeologists used tree rings, astrophysics to prove Vikings were in Canada in 1021
L&#039;Anse aux Meadows
Running Rings around Columbus

Archaeologists used tree rings, astrophysics to prove Vikings were in Canada in 1021

The 'Trump app' will be the insurrection on steroids
Donald Trump.
Picture of Damon LinkerDamon Linker

The 'Trump app' will be the insurrection on steroids