Feature

5 sickeningly funny cartoons about Aaron Rodgers' COVID dissembling

Artists take on his "immunized" comment, his Joe Rogan defense, and more

byThe Week Staff
November 14, 2021
Editorial Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

John Cole | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Phil Hands | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Benson | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Breen | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire

