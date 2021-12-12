Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 scathingly funny cartoons about the Cuomo brothers' downfall

Artists take on Chris Cuomo's firing, the pair's uncertain future, and more

byThe Week Staff
December 12, 2021
Editorial Cartoon.

John Deering | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Benson | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2021 Claytoonz.com

  • Political satire

