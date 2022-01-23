Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

7 scathing cartoons about Biden's Ukraine remarks

Artists take on his "minor incursion" comment, Russia's looming invasion, and more

byThe Week Staff
January 23, 2022
Political Cartoon.

Chip Bok | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com

Political Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire

