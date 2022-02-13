Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 cartoons about Canada's trucker COVID protest

Artists take on trouble at the border, disease disinformation, and more

byThe Week Staff
February 13, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com

Political Cartoon.

Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

  Political satire
