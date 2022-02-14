Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's mishandling of documents

Artists take on lost White House documents, Democrats' response, and more

byThe Week Staff
February 14, 2022
Political Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

R.J. Matson | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com

Political Cartoon.

Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Chip Bok | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire
