Feature

7 cartoons about Ukraine, Russia, and rising gas prices

Artists take on spiking fuel costs, Ukrainians' suffering, and more

byThe Week Staff
March 13, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com

Editorial Cartoon.

Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Nick Anderson | Copyright 2022 Andrews McMeel Syndication

Editorial Cartoon.

Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

