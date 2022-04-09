Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Hunter Biden's laptop

Artists take on the endless scandal, the media's reporting delay, and more

byThe Week Staff
April 9, 2022
Political Cartoon.

Steve Kelley | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Chip Bok | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com

Political Cartoon.

Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire
