Feature

7 cartoons about the Republican war on Disney

Artists take on the Ron DeSantis feud, Florida's culture wars, and more

byThe Week Staff
April 30, 2022
Political Cartoon.

Bill Day | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com

Editorial Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire
