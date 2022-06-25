Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 brutally funny cartoons about Biden's economic headaches

Artists take on his gas tax holiday, his rosy outlook, and more

byThe Week Staff
June 25, 2022
Political Cartoon.

Steve Breen | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Chip Bok | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire
