Black Capitol police officer recounts being taunted with n-word in first Jan. 6 committee meeting

The Jan. 6 House select committee kicked off its first hearing on Tuesday with emotional testimonies from four of the officers who defended the Capitol that day.

U.S. Capitol Sergeant Aquilino Gonell called the events of Jan. 6 "like something from a medieval battle," adding that he expects to need "further rehabilitation," even after a six-month medical and administrative leave.

"There are some who express outrage when someone kneels while calling for social justice. Where are those same people expressing the outrage to condemn the violent attack on law enforcement, the Capitol and our American democracy?" said Gonell. "We are not asking for medals or recognition. We simply want justice and accountability," he added, per Vox's Aaron Rupar.

"We are not asking for medals or recognition, we simply want justice and accountability" -- Sgt Gonell pic.twitter.com/rRMU4zwwXF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2021

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone said he feels like he "went to hell and back" to protect lawmakers and American citizens. "But too many are now telling me that hell doesn't exist, or that hell wasn't actually that bad," he added just before pounding the table in outrage. "The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful."

Fanone pounds the table as he says, "the indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful!" "Nothing has prepared me to address those elected members of our government who continue to deny the events of that day and in doing so betray their oath of office," he adds pic.twitter.com/LrJOxT0ueh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2021

When it was his turn to speak, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges recalled shouts of "you will die on your knees!" from rioters before he began to pull "terrorists" off his fellow officers.

DC officer Daniel Hodges: "A man attempted to rip the baton from my hands & we wrestled for control. I retained my weapon. After I pushed him back, he yelled at me, 'you're on the wrong team!'...another [shouted], 'you will die on your knees!'" pic.twitter.com/MxZnFTNYlO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2021

And, in his prepared remarks, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn recounted horrific racial slurs he'd never before been called while in uniform. "It's so disheartening and disappointing that we live in a country with people like that," he later added. "Those words are weapons."