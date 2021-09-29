South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem calls allegation of affair with Corey Lewandowski 'total garbage'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) refuted allegations that she is having an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski, former President Donald Trump's ex-campaign manager, calling the claim "a disgusting lie."

The rumors, she tweeted on Wednesday, are "total garbage," adding, "these old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help."

The online conservative journal American Greatness published a report on Tuesday with anonymous sources claiming Noem and Lewandowski have been engaged in an affair for months. The sources also said this alleged dalliance is an "open secret" in Washington, D.C., with members of Congress aware of it.

Lewandowski, who serves as an adviser to Noem, is married with four children, while Noem is married with three children. "I love Bryon," Noem tweeted, referring to her husband of 29 years. "I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work."

Earlier Wednesday, Politico reported that GOP donor Trashelle Odom accused Lewandowski of making unwanted sexual advances toward her last weekend during a charity event in Las Vegas that Noem also attended. Odom told Politico that Lewandowski "repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful." Lewandowski's attorney said he would not "dignify" the "accusations and rumors ... with a further response."