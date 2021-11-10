Kyrsten Sinema claims she's not thinking about 2024: 'I leave the punditry to the pundits'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has seen her fair share of headlines over the last few months, what with her controversial legislative approach toward the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Democrats' social spending package — a much-criticized negotiation strategy that's awarded her both President Biden's ear and near-total control of the Senate.

As it were, some of those headlines have focused on the increasing pressure to challenge the senator ahead of her re-election in 2024. But don't worry — she's not concerned about that right now.

"I'm not thinking about 2024," Sinema told The Arizona Republic. "What I am thinking about is the work that I'm doing for Arizona right now."

When asked if she thought perhaps a "progressive Democrat could win a statewide race" in the newly-purple Arizona, the senator dismissed the question.

"I leave the punditry to the pundits, and that's not part of my job description."

If the lawmaker were otherwsie bothered by the criticism she's received or the re-election speculation, you wouldn't know it, reports the Republic. Sinema said "deep, trusting relationships" with members of her own party — like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) — have allowed her to work effectively on Capitol Hill, and maintains that all voters want is a "normal government that operates" (though some may find that statement ironic given the circumstances).

She added: "Voters are looking for people who just want to solve problems and get things done and are talking about how to do it in a very practical and pragmatic way that is within the circle of what's normal."