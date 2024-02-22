'Haley's decision to stay in this race could make sense'

'Nikki Haley's narrow path'

Carine Hajjar in The Boston Globe

There's one thing "CNN, MSNBC, Fox, and even the RNC can agree on," says Carine Hajjar. "The race is over for Nikki Haley." Apparently, she hasn't "gotten the memo." The former South Carolina governor has been ramping up media appearances and "poking fun" at GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. Her persistence "could make sense." Her donors and network give her a path to the Republican nomination — in 2028, when the orange fog lifts.

'Biden begins to admit defeat on electric vehicles'

Washington Examiner editorial board

The Biden administration bet that electric car sales, "goosed by $7,500 federal tax credits," would take off, says the Washington Examiner editorial board. With unsold EVs clogging dealer lots, "President Joe Biden began to admit defeat for his clean energy agenda this month" by telling the Environmental Protection Agency to roll back the mandate that two-thirds of cars sold be EVs by 2032. Biden finally saw the light when autoworker unions, hurting from production cuts, started complaining.

'The bullying and death of an Oklahoma nonbinary student just showed us who really isn't safe in school'

Soleil Ho in the San Francisco Chronicle

Oklahoma has imposed policies against non-cisgender students in "the guise of 'making schools safer for kids,'" says Soleil Ho. The recent death of a nonbinary teen, Nex Benedict, who was brutally beaten in a high-school girls' bathroom after a year of bullying showed it's really trans and non-binary kids who are endangered by the "unceasing anti-LGBT demonization in the state" and nation. "Let people be different from you. Better yet, please — let them live."

'Kamala Harris is an underrated asset'

Jennifer Rubin in The Washington Post

"Vice President Harris was never as flawed" as critics claimed, says Jennifer Rubin. She has "bolstered President Biden's fight for voting rights" and taken on "seemingly impossible tasks," while avoiding her "predecessor's cringeworthy fawning." The first woman of color in the job, she has weathered "sometimes petty" attacks from the media and Republicans. But she's really hitting her stride as the campaign's voice on "critical issues such as abortion and her fiery prosecution of the case against Trump."

