'At what point does hyper-personalization become incredibly impersonal and detached?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Am I my Spotify Wrapped? Spotify's algorithm makes me question its validity.'
Kofi Mframa at USA Today
Spotify Wrapped has seen "major success mainly because of our cultural obsession with self-discovery," says Kofi Mframa. But Spotify's "user-specific algorithm can create echo chambers that feed and refeed the same artists, songs, genres and overall 'vibes.'" When "our listening patterns are largely determined by algorithms" and the "echo chambers they create," Spotify Wrapped can "become less of a reflection of our own personal taste and more of a reflection of whatever Spotify allows in ear's reach."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Want to save your friendships? Take a page from the Founding Fathers.'
Alexandra Hudson at The Washington Post
The story of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams "illustrates the perils of allowing politics to supplant friendship and provides an important solution: taking political conversation off the table," says Alexandra Hudson. A "reasoned, spirited debate is central to a free and flourishing democracy," but "Jefferson and Adams learned the hard way that politics is not worth ending relationships over." So "this holiday season — and beyond — let's remember the secret to talking politics: Don't."
'Trump should make Putin wince before they sit down to talk'
Mark Montgomery at Foreign Policy
Donald Trump "must change Putin's perspective that he has the upper hand, or Trump's diplomacy will backfire," says Mark Montgomery. Trump "should therefore formulate a maximum pressure campaign to convince Moscow to accept a good and lasting peace deal." By "keeping his promise to restore 'peace through strength,' Trump can give himself the best possible chance of stopping the bloodshed for good." But "any diplomatic effort will have to confront some unfortunate facts."
'The UN has generations of Palestinian blood on its hands'
Zena Tahhan at The Nation
In the "case of Palestine, the U.N.'s role, contrary to what many believe, has been catastrophic," says Zena Tahhan. The U.N. has "historically operated as a tool for the imperial and colonial ambitions of the global powers that invented it." Palestinians are "fighting for their survival against an entire postwar global political order." The U.N.'s partition plan "served as the catalyst that set in motion the organized and systematic violent ethnic cleansing of Palestine."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Is it OK to sing at the movies?
Today's Big Question 'Wicked' sing-alongs produce an audience backlash
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the coming US-China trade war?
Talking Points Trump's election makes a tariff battle likely
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
8 bars for winter drinking of all types
The Week Recommends The season's picks include top-tier tiki, a dive with a stellar lobster roll and a minimalist cocktail bar
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the coming US-China trade war?
Talking Points Trump's election makes a tariff battle likely
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump DEA nominee bows out as Hegseth pick stalls
Speed Read Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister withdrew as Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How Pokémon Go became entangled in international espionage
Under the Radar 'Zero evidence' augmented reality app was ever used for spying by Western intelligence, despite state bans and claims that persist to this day
By The Week UK Published
-
'One lesson concerns the uses and limits of military power'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Dr. Oz, the celebrity doctor tapped for top health care post, isn’t new to politics
In the Spotlight Mehmet Oz, better known as TV's 'Dr. Oz,' will head a critical federal insurance agency
By David Faris Published
-
Can Trump run in 2028?
Today's Big Question The Constitution says no. But Trump keeps 'floating' the idea.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
An abject apology to Dear Leader
Opinion My red-pilled new perspective on Donald J. Trump
By William Falk Published
-
Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's second pick for AG, has a long history with the president-elect
In The Spotlight Bondi was selected after Trump's first pick, Matt Gaetz, removed himself from contention
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published