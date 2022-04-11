Poll: Most Americans say prioritize the environment over economic growth

six out of six ain't bad

A majority of Americans believe government policy should prioritize environmental protection over economic growth, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said protecting the environment should take precedence over economic growth, while 42 percent said the reverse.

Majorities also supported six pillars of the climate agenda. 89 percent backed tax credits for "Americans who install clean energy systems, like solar power, in their homes." 75 percent said businesses should be offered tax incentives to "promote their use of wind, solar and nuclear power." 71 percent supported higher fuel efficiency standards for vehicles. 62 percent were in favor of "strict limits on the release of methane in the production of natural gas." 61 percent favored tax credits for individuals who buy electric vehicles. And, finally, 59 percent supported using federal funds to construct electric vehicle charging stations.

President Biden touted several of these proposals as key elements of his ambitious Build Back Better bill, which failed to pass last year.

The Gallup poll surveyed 1,017 American adults between March 1 and March 18. It has an error margin of four percent.